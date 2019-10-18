An Auburn teenager is facing murder charges after police discovered a 66-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound in an Auburn subdivision Thursday night.
Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. Friday by Auburn police along with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Tallapoosa County Drug Task Force on a warrant charging him with murder, Auburn police said.
Auburn police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Burke Place at about 7 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call reporting an unresponsive female.
When officers arrived they discovered Martha (Marti) Jones White, who was affiliated with the residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.
“An investigation and analysis of the scene resulted in McFarland, who resides at the residence on Burke Place, being developed as a suspect in the death,” a release from Auburn police reads.
Auburn police obtained an arrested warrant for McFarland and enlisted the aid of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.
Authorities located McFarland, a truck missing from the residence and what is believed to be the weapon used in the homicide in the 10,000 block of Highway 50 near Lake Martin and south of Dadeville.
McFarland was then taken into custody, said police.
McFarland was taken to the Lee County jail and is being held under a $150,000 bond.
Preliminary results from a postmortem examination by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery's medical examiner indicated that Jones died from a single gunshot wound, Harris said.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Police ask that anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3149 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
