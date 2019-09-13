The Alabama Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased male found Wednesday behind the Alabama Power substation in Valley.
The victim was identified as Dylan Lowe McClendon, 29. His last known address was in Atlanta, police said Friday morning.
Foul play is not suspected in McClendon’s death, police said.
McClendon was found wearing gray shorts, a blue long-sleeve shirt and black tennis shoes.
Valley investigators are asking for the public’s help in determining McClendon’s whereabouts prior to his death.
Valley police were called to the Alabama Power substation, located in the 2600 block of 64th Boulevard, at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.
“Alabama Power employees were checking the fence line and discovered a possible dead body behind their building,” a release from Valley police reads.
Authorities responded to the scene and verified the finding.
Police ask that anyone with information concerning McClendon to contact the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.
