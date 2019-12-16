Information provided to law enforcement on Friday led to numerous charges and arrests Sunday and may also have prevented a homicide in Beulah, authorities said.
Lee County Investigators received information that a homicide might take place at the Rhythm and Blues club, located on U.S. Highway 29 North in Beulah, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday news release.
Investigators and deputies with the office along with Alabama State Trooper’s saturated the area on Sunday to help prevent any criminal activity, authorities said.
Investigators with the office conducted a traffic stop at about 12:51 a.m. Sunday on a blue Honda Accord for not having tag light.
Amaurious Nykwon Avery, of Opelika, and three male juveniles from Opelika were arrested on different charges, including first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and third-degree receiving stolen property, during the traffic stop, authorities said.
All four were also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
Investigators searched the individuals and the vehicle and located four semi-automatic pistols, four high-capacity magazines, two standard magazines, multiple bags of marijuana, digital scales and U.S. currency, authorities said.
One of the firearms recovered was listed as stolen from the Tuskegee area.
The three juveniles arrested and charged all had juvenile pickup orders through Lee County and were taken to the Lee County Youth Detention Center. Avery was taken to the Lee County Detention Center, authorities said.
Law enforcement’s presence in the area also yielded three other arrests on driving under the influence charges, added authorities.
More charges are pending in the investigation.
