Investigators recovered multiple items including marijuana, THC oil, controlled narcotics, illegal distilled spirits, about $6,000 in U.S. currency and 17 firearms during a drug search warrant on Thursday.

Two Opelika men is facing drug charges after investigators found marijuana, THC oil and other narcotics at a residence in Beauregard on Thursday.

Michael Scott Ford, 37, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

Christofer Dyllan Green, 27, of Opelika, was also arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana. He bonded out on the scene, authorities said.

Lee County Sheriff's investigators conducted a drug search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Lee Road 147 in Beauregard on Thursday. Investigators recovered multiple items including marijuana, THC oil, controlled narcotics, illegal distilled spirits, about $6,000 in U.S. currency and 17 firearms, said authorities.

Ford and Green were both arrested and charged as a result.

Ford is being held at the Lee County Jail on $7,000 bond.

