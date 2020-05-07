Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST ALABAMA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&