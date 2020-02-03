A Beauregard 18-year-old is facing rape charges after his DNA was connected to a July 2019 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl, authorities say.
Jeremiah Terrell Wagner was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office began investigating the sexual assault allegation on July 30, 2019. Wagner was developed as a suspect.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Wagner’s DNA, which was submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for analysis and comparison with evidence obtained from the victim.
Investigators received the analysis report from the department confirming a match of Wagner’s DNA with evidence obtained from the victim, said authorities.
Wagner is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $102,000 bond.
Police ask that anyone with information about this case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.
