A boat operator involved with the deadly boat crash on Lake Jordan the night of Independence Day was arrested Monday and is facing numerous charges, including murder.
Damien Bruno, 41, of Clanton, was arrested and is charged with two counts of murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and boating under the influence of alcohol, Alabama Law Enforcement (ALEA) Marine Patrol said in a Monday afternoon news release.
Clay Jackson, 26, of Deatsville, and Tyler House, 17, of Marbury, were killed in the boating accident.
Lake Jordan is located in Elmore County and is about 45 minutes west of Lake Martin.
The crash occurred when a 19-foot Sea Hunt center console boat, driven by Caleb Peters, and a 19-foot Maxum runabout boat, driven by Bruno, collided near the mouth of Weoka Creek between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on July 4, Capt. Gary Buchanan, patrol commander with ALEA’s Marine Patrol, previously stated.
Jackson and House were confirmed missing and search operations were underway at about 11:30 p.m. July 4, said Buchanan.
Alex City Search and Rescue were on the scene July 5 with its Kongsberg Sonar system. Elmore County Dive team and Montgomery Fire Dive Team also assisted in the search for Jackson and House.
Both bodies were recovered by 4:35 p.m. July 5.