A body found Sunday in the 500 block of Southview Drive in Auburn is the body of missing Auburn University student Chih-Kai Lai, police said in a statement released Friday.
The 22-year-old student from Taiwan was reported missing on Aug. 19 by the Auburn Taiwanese Student Association after he did not attend class on Auburn’s campus.
The results from the postmortem examination indicate that Lai had only been deceased for a matter of days. Police do not suspect foul play, authorities said.
Lai’s body was discovered in an outbuilding on the property. It appears that Lai was staying in the outbuilding, police said.
“Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery, as well as determining the identity of the individual, was conducted by the Auburn Police Division, the State of Alabama Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Lee County Coroner’s Office,” the police statement said.
