A Valley suspect is facing murder charges after the body of a missing man was discovered in a Beulah well.
Hubert Timothy Sprayberry, 58, is charged with the murder of James Edmund Clarke, 72, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Clarke, also of Valley, was reported missing on Dec. 19 and was last seen about a month prior to the report, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The remains are tentatively identified as those of Clarke and a postmortem examination revealed stabbing and gunshot wounds to the body, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon.
The death was ruled a homicide.
Investigators say Sprayberry is an acquaintance of Clarke.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was serving a search warrant in the 9000 block of Lee Road 279 in Beulah on Sunday night in reference to the missing persons case of Clarke, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed a death at the scene.
It took about two and a half hours, with assistance from several agencies, to recover the body from the well, the coroner’s office said.
The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for the postmortem examination and positive identification.
The incident remains under the investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.