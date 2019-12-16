A bond hearing is set for the Auburn 16-year-old arrested in connection with the death of Rod and Paula Bramblett.
The Lee County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Friday asking for Johnson Edward Taylor’s bond to be revoked. Lee County Judge Russell Bush will hear the motion filed by the office at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to court records.
Rod Bramblett — known as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers — was the lead broadcaster for Auburn University athletics for many years before his death.
Taylor is charged as an adult with two counts of manslaughter-reckless in connection with the crash that killed the Brambletts. Investigators claim he plowed into the couple’s vehicle traveling 89-91 mph.
Taylor is out on bond, however, he was issued at least three traffic citations in November, again involving traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly, according to the motion.
Officers also smelled marijuana and found marijuana residue in Taylor’s vehicle during one of the stops, the motion says.
Taylor’s case involving the Brambletts has yet to be heard by a grand jury. He waived his preliminary hearing in July, but there is no indication when a grand jury will hear the case.
