The Camp Hill Police Department and the U. S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force have arrested Josephis Tavrious Mahone for his suspected involvement in a shooting death Thursday.

Mahone, 29, turned himself into law enforcement Friday.

The Camp Hill Police Department responded Thursday afternoon to a residence in reference to a shooting, according to Central Alabama Crimestoppers. The police discovered there were two gunshot victims, one of who later died at Lake Martin Community Hospital where he died of his injuries; however, the other victim was transported by private vehicle and was treated for his injury, Crimestoppers added.

Crimestoppers reports that a juvenile male suspect was taken into custody later Thursday. A second suspect, Antwan LaQuan Morgan, 19, also turned himself in Friday, said Crimestoppers.

