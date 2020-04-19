Investigators have added a capital murder charge on top of a first-degree theft of property charge made against a Birmingham woman in relation to a Friday morning shooting in Auburn.
Kentrice Symonee Hill, 21, of Birmingham, was originally arrested in Birmingham on Saturday and was charged with first-degree theft of property along with Derrick Hightower, 32, from Columbus, Ga., who was also initially charged with capital murder.
Hill was charged with capital murder Sunday and taken from Birmingham to Lee County.
Hill is being held without bond.
Hightower is being held byt he Birmingham Police Department after being taken into custody by the department on separate but related charges.
Police said Nancy Nash, 54, was found dead by investigators after employees of Creative Habitats Landscaping in Auburn found a truck on fire there around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Nash was found dead by investigators near the truck.
After preliminary investigations, police said Nash died from gunshot wounds. The 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was also found with several gunshot holes.
The Auburn Police Division obtained warrants for Hill and High-tower on Saturday.
Hill and Hightower could prove to be relevant individuals to a case in Dadeville as well.
Dadeville police responded to a call Friday evening to find a husband and wife who had each suffered gunshot wounds.
“We’re investigating a double homicide,” said Dadeville police Chief Jonathan Floyd.
Willie Tidwell and Barbara Tidwell were found by investigators in the 200 block of North Barrett Street at about 7:30 p.m. by Dadeville investigators, Floyd said.
“We’re working a joint investigation with Auburn and Birmingham, and obviously that person would be a person of interest,” he said.
The Auburn Police Division will continue to investigate the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.