The third suspect charged with the capital murder of an 85-year-old Cusseta man in 2016 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Khaleef Marshall, 23, of Opelika, pleaded guilty Aug. 29 to felony murder-burglary of Curtis Bennie Rudd, who was killed during a January 2016 home invasion, according to court documents.
Marshall, previously charged with capital murder-burglary, was sentenced to 40 years in prison and ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution to the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation, according to the plea agreement.
“Khaleef Marshall is the third person to be held accountable for the murder of Bennie Rudd,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said. “This plea offer was made based on his role in the crime and after discussions with Mr. Rudd’s family and receiving their approval to make the offer.”
Rudd was killed in an exchange of gunfire as he was trying to protect his home and his wife during a home invasion, authorities said.
Co-defendants Davonte Mike and Robert Jamal Wiggins were convicted of capital murder by Lee County juries and were sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.
“After two extremely emotional capital murder trails, two guilty verdicts and two sentences of life without the possibility of parole for the two principle actors, Mr. Marshall was given a plea offer in this case which he accepted,” Hughes said.
Shakeela Dailey also is charged in this case. She has pleaded not guilty is currently awaiting trial, according to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.
Marshall, Mike, Wiggins and Dailey are all charged in connection to the January 2016 Cusseta home invasion, which left Rudd dead.
