A convenience store sting set up by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office led to five arrests on New Year Eve, each with suspects believed to have sold alcohol to people under the legal age of 21.
Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart received numerous complaints of Chambers County convenience stores selling alcohol to people under the age limit, the office reported, and he directed deputies to investigate the complaints.
The Sheriff’s Office initiated “Operation New Year’s Resolution” at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The operation included deputies visiting nine stores.
The operation led to the arrests of five store clerks after they sold alcohol to a Sheriff’s Office employee who was under the age of 21, the office said in a press statement.
Din Mohammad, 39, of Lanett; Rodgerick D. Swanson, 31, of Cusseta; Shirmiracle Y. Mackey, 27, of Lanett; Guy L. Thomson, 65, of Roanoke; and Chaudhry N. Mehmood, 61, of LaFayette, were arrested and charged.
Mohammad was taken into custody at Big Cat Fuels, 3006 S. Phillip Rd., Lanett.
Swanson was taken into custody at Circle K, 588 Fob James Dr., Valley.
Mackey was taken into custody at Marathon, 2310 S. Broad Ave., Lanett.
Thompson was taken into custody at Welch Super Service, located in the 32300 block of Highway 431 North in Roanoke.
Mehood was taken into custody at Sunoco, 13090 Veterans Memorial Parkway, LaFayette.
