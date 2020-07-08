Three east Alabama residents face a litany of charges, including drug trafficking charges, after police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and about $13,000 while executing a search warrant.
Jo Marie Reaves, 45, of Valley, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Christopher Felix Ohearn, 42, of Valley, was arrested and charged on an outstanding probation violation warrant.
Jeremy Michael Deason, 42, of Salem, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess a fire, attempting to elude and first-degree criminal mischief, authorities said.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Lee County SWAT members, Muscogee County, Georgia, Investigators, Alabama Game and Fish officers, members of the Alabama Fire Marshals Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SWAT team conducted the search warrants in Lee County at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in reference to illegal drug sales, said authorities.
Investigators found about 7 ounces of methamphetamine, an amount of marijuana, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a firearm and about $13,000 in U.S. currency during the search, authorities said.
Reaves and Ohearn were both taken into custody. Deason, however, fled from the scene on Alabama Highway 169 and was taken into custody after about an 11-mile car chase, said authorities.
The chase ended at the intersection of North Uniroyal Road and Columbus Parkway in Opelika when the vehicle Deason was driving was forced off the road by a law enforcement vehicle, added authorities.
All three suspects were taken to the Lee County Jail. Reaves is being held on a $82,000 bond, Deason is being held on an $88,000 bond and Ohearn is being held without bond.
