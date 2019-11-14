The suspect charged in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard is set to appear in court next week.
Lee County Judge Russell Bush has scheduled a preliminary hearing for 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed for Nov. 20 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.
Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection to Blanchard’s disappearance. His attorney, Elijah Beaver, filed a motion requesting a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, court records show, after filing for a motion for discovery for product Tuesday.
The motion was granted “to the extent that the court orders any party in possession of discoverable materials to provide the same to the other party in a timely manner, and if possible prior to the preliminary hearing,” the order granted by Bush reads.
BackgroundBlanchard was last seen Oct. 23 at an Auburn area convenience store. Store surveillance cameras recorded Yazeed on the premises at the same time as Blanchard, according to police, and she was reported missing Oct. 24.
Blanchard’s vehicle was located Oct. 25 at an apartment complex parking lot in Montgomery and had sustained damage since it was last seen. Yazeed was arrested in Florida late last week and brought to Lee County Jail, where he sits without bond.
Texas EquuSearch suspended its search Tuesday after its numerous efforts turned up empty.
Police have stated they believe there are others involved in the disappearance of Blanchard and expect more arrests and/or charges in the case.
Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140; Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP; or the 24-hour, nonemergency number at 334-501-3100.
