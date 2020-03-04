Crash kills Auburn man
An Auburn man is dead following a car crash Tuesday night on Annalue Drive.

Acarius Cartelle Harper, 32, lost control of his car while traveling west on Annalue Drive and headed into oncoming traffic about 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

A second vehicle, with two passengers, hit Harper’s vehicle, according to a press release from the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Harper dead on the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, authorities said.

The vehicle’s speed and the road’s wet surface could have been factors in the accident, the release said.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Piedmont Regional Medical Center and are in unknown condition, the release added.

The Auburn Police Division and Lee County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the incident.

