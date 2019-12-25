A Christmas Eve crash killed a Seale man and injured one other person.
Glenn Eugene Franco, 68, was killed when the 2017 Kia Soul that he was driving collided with a 1997 Ford Mustang, according to a newss release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Franco was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital with injuries, according the news release.
The crash occurred on U.S. 431 at the intersection of Uchee Hill Highway, about 5 miles south of Phenix City.
State troopers are investigating the collision, according to the ALEA.
