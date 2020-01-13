Police lights

A death investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County after a body was found in a wooded area Sunday.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and Newsite Police Department responded to the area behind a residence in the Newsite community at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Investigators located the body of Martin Thomas Sweat, 33, at the scene.

An investigation is under way and officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

