A 27-year-old is recovering at a Montgomery hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in Opelika early Monday morning.
Opelika police received a call of a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Samford Court at about 1:10 a.m. Monday.
The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment, then transferred to one of the hospitals in Montgomery for further treatment, said police.
The victim is in critical but stable condition, police added.
Opelika police ask that anyone with information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
