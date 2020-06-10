East Alabama Medical Center is expanding its COVID-19 testing and is averaging test results in 24 hours.
Testing supplies were limited when COVID-19 reached east Alabama in mid-March, but production has since ramped up. Due to the increase in supplies, EAMC says it’s averaging 24 hours from collecting a specimen to having results.
“Having the results so much faster than before makes a big difference for everyone,” said Brooke Baily, EAMC’s infection prevention director.
When testing supplies were limited a few months ago, the average turnaround time for test results was about four days with some tests taking seven or more days, EAMC said.
“Test times varied because we were using test kits from different labs due to the limited availability and the high demand,” Bailey said. “Plus, all of the labs were being inundated with tests from hospitals throughout the U.S.”
EAMC now also has rapid- result tests in which COVID-19 can be detected very quickly.
“We have a limited supply of these and have begun using them to test most patients being admitted to either the Opelika hospital or EAMC-Lanier in Valley,” Bailey said. “This allows us to rule someone in or out at the time of admission which helps guide clinical care decisions like determining the best unit to place the patient.”
Bailey added that inpatients also are monitored for COVID- 19 symptoms while they are hospitalized.
EAMC continues to screen patients, employees and physicians coming into its facilities, including its nursing homes.
“We screen our nursing home residents every day,” Bailey said. “We want to do everything we can to keep the virus from getting into the hospital, our skilled nursing facility or either of our nursing homes. So far, Oak Park, EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home and our skilled nursing facility have been able to avoid any residents getting COVID-19 and we have every intention of keeping it that way.”
Hospitalizations and casesPatients hospitalized at EAMC or EAMC-Lanier with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 remains steady.
There were 25 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to hospital data.
Tuesday’s hospitalizations were up from 23 hospitalized patients on Sunday and Monday. However, the number is less than June’s highest number, 29, which came June 3 through Friday, according to data.
There were 21,071 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 725 reported deaths in Alabama as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There have been 391 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 599 in Lee County, 104 in Macon County, 221 in Russell County and 448 in Tallapoosa County as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
ADPH data indicates that Chambers and Lee counties are beginning to have higher numbers of confirmed cases per day.
On Friday, Chambers County saw its highest number of confirmed cases in a day since May 28 with 10 new cases. There have been 38 new cases in the county since June 1, according to ADPH.
Lee County saw its highest number of confirmed cases within the past 14 days on Friday when 14 new cases of the virus were confirmed. There have been 51 new virus cases in the county since June 1, according to APDH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.