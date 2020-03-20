A former English instructor at Auburn University faces numerous counts of child pornography charges.
William Matthew Carter, 53, of Auburn, was arrested Thursday on warrants charging him with five counts of possession of child pornography, Auburn police said in a Friday news release.
Carter’s arrest stems from a joint investigation between Blacksburg, Virginia, police and Auburn police. Carter was previously arrested in Blacksburg and charged with possession of child pornography in May 2019.
Carter’s arrest in Virginia promoted an investigation by Auburn police. The investigation resulted in a search of Carter’s electronic devices located in his Auburn residence and place of employment, police said.
“Detectives recovered various electronic devices containing numerous images of child pornography,” the release reads.
The National Center of Missing and exploited Children verified that the images found were those of known victims, not from the Auburn area, said police.
Carter was an English instructor at Auburn University prior to his May 2019 arrest.
"William Matthew Carter’s employment with Auburn University ended on May 10, 2019," Auburn University said in a 2019 statement. "Any further questions should be directed to either the Auburn Police Department or the Blacksburg, Virginia, Police Department.”
Carter was arrested by Blacksburg police and pleaded guilty. He has since been incarnated in the Virginia Department of Corrections. He was released from custody on Monday, police said.
He was immediately taken into custody following his release on outstanding felony warrant in Alabama and held pending an extradition hearing, police said.
Carter waived extradition and was taken back to Alabama and was taken into custody by Auburn police.
He was then taken to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $125,000 bond.
Police anticipate additional changes. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
