A former Auburn city council member was arrested on a charge of harassment in Opelika.
Opelika officers arrested Arthur Dowdell at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday at the Quick Cash Title Loan on a charge of harassment, said Cpt. Shane Healy with the Opelika Police Department.
Healy said that Dowdell was arrested for an incident that occurred on June 15 at 2:10 in the afternoon.
No more information is available at this time but O-A News has reached out to the Opelika Municipal Court for the warrant concerning the incident.
