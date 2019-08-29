Caldwell.jpg

Glenn Edward Caldwell, 24, of Auburn.

A former Lanett police officer is facing child sex charges after an investigation revealed he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old female, according to authorities.

Glenn Edward Caldwell, 24, of Auburn, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child, electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, Valley police said in a Thursday morning news release.

Detectives of the Valley Police Department started an investigation concerning a 14-year-old female having an inappropriate relationship with a 24-year-old male on Aug. 16, said police.

The investigation began after a Juvenile Services worker found questionable text messages on the 14-year-old’s phone. Detectives discovered the pair met over social media, police said.

Caldwell, the suspect in the case, met with Valley police detectives Wednesday and was interviewed.

He admitted to the allegations during the meeting and was then arrested, police said.

Caldwell was employed by the city of Lanett as a patrolman at the time of the incident. Caldwell was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 16 by Lanett Police Chief Johnny Wood.

His employment was later terminated on Aug. 19.

Caldwell was employed by the police department since March 28, 2018.

He was processed and then taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

He is facing two Class B felony charges, transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, and a Class A felony charge, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

