Auburn police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a Friday night shooting inside an Auburn business.
Auburn police responded to the 1600 block of Opelika Road at about 10:26 p.m. in reference to a shots fired call, Auburn police Capt. Clarence Stewart told the Opelika-Auburn News Saturday.
Police determined that a physical altercation occurred and an unknown male produced a handgun and fired it within the business, Stewart said.
An Auburn 17-year-old was taken from the scene by a personal vehicle to East Alabama Medical Center for an injury related to the incident. The victim was treated and released by EAMC for a non-life-threatening injury, said Stewart.
No other injuries were reported at the time to Auburn police.
Police are attempting to identify and locate the suspect wanted in connection to the incident, Stewart said.
Police describe the suspect as a black male who is between 5-feet 5-inches and 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 150-160 pounds. The suspect is in his late teens and was wearing a white or grey hoodie and jeans with black athletic shorts beneath.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
Police ask anyone that has information on the case to call the Auburn Police Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
