A Lee County judge issued a gag order during the weekend in the case of Ibraheem Yazeed, the primary suspect arrested and facing charges in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Lee County Judge Russell Bush issued the gag order, which limits information or comments concerning the case from being made public. Most county and state officials were off Monday for Veterans Day, making court records unavailable.
Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of Blanchard.
Typically, a gag order restricts the attorneys working the case from talking to the media or the public about it.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said he was unable to comment further on the case.
Yazeed returned to Lee County late Friday night after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Pensacola, Florida, Thursday night.
He waived extradition at a Friday court appearance in Escambia County, Florida, paving the way for Yazeed to immediately return to Lee County.
The searchAlthough Yazeed remains in custody, searchers are continuing to look for Blanchard, who has not been seen since Oct. 23.
Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit search-and-recovery team, joined the search for Blanchard one week ago.
“We’re definitely optimistic that we can find her,” Destinie Duvall, with Texas EquuSearch, said. “We still certainly have areas that we believe she could be. So we’re not ready to give up.”
Thus far the search group has searched the Interstate 85 area between Montgomery and Auburn as well as the Tuskegee National Forest.
“It’s more of a process of elimination, and we know the areas that we know that she’s not,” Duvall said.
The group is moving to search the waterways in the area.
“The waterways, that’s our next avenue,” Duvall said Monday. “That’s what we’re going to start focusing on today.”
Noted additionAmong those searching for Blanchard is Beth Holloway, the mother of Natalee Holloway.
Beth Holloway joined the search for Blanchard during the weekend, Texas EquuSearch announced on its Facebook page Saturday.
Natalee Holloway, a Birmingham-area native, disappeared in May 2005 while on a trip to Aruba. Texas EquuSearch assisted in attempting to locate her in Aruba as the case drew international attention.
While searchers continue to look for Blanchard, they say they have felt the love given to them from the local community.
“They literally have taken us under their wing and they fed us, they’ve housed us, they’ve taken care of all of our searchers as well as volunteers and other volunteers from around the community that have come in to help,” Duvall said.
“They’ve done everything. They’ve been great.”
BackgroundBlanchard was last seen Oct. 23 at an Auburn area convenience store and was reported missing Oct. 24.
Blanchard’s vehicle was located Oct. 25 at an apartment complex parking lot in Montgomery and has sustained damage since it was last seen.
Yazeed was developed as a person of interest by police two weeks from when Blanchard was last seen.
He was charged with first-degree kidnapping the following day.
Police obtained video evidence from an Auburn convenience store that Blanchard was spotted at. The video evidence place both Blanchard and a black male, later identified as Yazeed, at the store during the same time.
A witness identified Yazeed “as the individual he observed forcing [Aniah] Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leave with her in the vehicle,” according to the affidavit charging crime obtained Friday by the Opelika-Auburn News.
Blood evidence was found in the passenger’s side of her vehicle “that was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury,” the affidavit says.
Testing by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences was done on the vehicle. The results confirmed the blood to be from Blanchard, according to the affidavit.
Police believe there are others involved in the disappearance of Blanchard and expect more arrests and/or charges to occur.
Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140; Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP; or the 24-hour, nonemergency number at 334-501-3100.
