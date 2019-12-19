The Opelika Police Department is looking for someone believed to have walked off from a a local store with two stolen golf clubs.
Police were called to Dick's Sporting Goods, 2718 Enterprise Dr., around 6 p.m. Wednesday about a theft complaint, according to a press release issued Thursday.
The release states that a "white male enters the store wearing a green jacket, blue jean pants, a hat, and black tennis shoes and walks to the golf section. The male sticks two Callaway Golf driver golf clubs into his pants and walks out of the store. The male enters a white Honda passenger car and leaves at a high rate of speed."
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.