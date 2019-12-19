police lights

The Opelika Police Department is looking for someone believed to have walked off from a a local store with two stolen golf clubs.

Police were called to Dick's Sporting Goods, 2718 Enterprise Dr., around 6 p.m. Wednesday about a theft complaint, according to a press release issued Thursday.

The release states that a "white male enters the store wearing a green jacket, blue jean pants, a hat, and black tennis shoes and walks to the golf section. The male sticks two Callaway Golf driver golf clubs into his pants and walks out of the store. The male enters a white Honda passenger car and leaves at a high rate of speed."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

