A Salem-area traffic accident led to the discovery of a gunshot wound victim and prompted an investigation that resulted in charges filed against a Salem 18-year-old.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident in the 4400 block of Lee Road 175 on Tuesday, authorities said.
Deputies made contact with two people from Columbus, Georgia: a 17-year-old and Richard James Arlin Coggins, 20.
Coggins was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso in addition to other accident-related injuries, said authorities.
Both individuals were taken to Piedmont hospital in Columbus, Georgia, to be evaluated.
Investigators then developed Ulysses Antonio Pickard Jr., 18, of Salem, as a suspect, authorities said.
Investigators conducted a search warrant Thursday at Pickard’s residence in the 4700 block of Lee Road 175. Investigators recovered evidence pertaining to the shooting as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, said authorities.
Pickard was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $152,000 bond.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about this case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.
