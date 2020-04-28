A gunshot victim found Tuesday morning by Phenix City police was taken to a local hospital
Phenix City police responded to a report at 12th Place and 17th Avenue at approximately 11:20 Tuesday morning, according to a press release.
A man was found with gunshot wounds and was subsequently taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where his condition is unknown, investigators said Tuesday afternoon.
A second man found on the scene was detained by the Phenix City police for questioning related to the shooting.
This case remains under investigation by Phenix City police investigators
This story will be updated.
