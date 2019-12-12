Police lights

Police in Lanett are investigating a home intrusion in which two people were shot, including a resident and one of the armed intruders.

Lanett police responded to a residence in the Plant City Community, located on East 20th Street, early Wednesday afternoon in reference to a shooting report, said police.

Officers were informed that three black males entered the residence and demanded money from the resident.

During the encounter, the resident received a gunshot wound to the leg, and one of the three intruders suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Both gunshot wound victims were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidence to contact Sgt. Phillip Hancock of the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5236 or CrimeStoppers at 334-756-8200.

