Flossine Walker held her head in her hands and muttered, "Oh Jesus, I need you" as smoke poured from the home she’d been sleeping in just an hour before.
The Opelika Fire Department responded to the house fire at 625 Martin Luther King Blvd Tuesday afternoon.
“We have a structure fire,” said Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather said. “We don’t know what caused it or anything to that extent.”
Opelika Fire Inspector Bob Parson asked Walker if there was a heater in the house. Walker said that there was an electric heater running at the time, but that the house was old.
Walker and Byron Thompson were renting the home. They returned from an all-night emergency room trip to get some sleep, then awoke to a house in flames.
Walker said there were flames everywhere, coming from behind the mirror and engulfing the room.
“It was just all in a big fire,” she said, using her hands to indicate how tall the flames had been. “Behind my mirror, all big fire.”
Without much time to think, Walker said she and Thompson ran from the house and had someone call 911 for them.
Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather asked Walker if anyone else was in the house, to which Walker responded that there was not. A look of horror and shock then filled Walker’s face as she remembered, “and my cat!”
Both Walker and Thompson were relatively unharmed, though Walker sustained burns on her hands and forehead.
“God is in charge,” she said.
After the Opelika Fire Department arrived on the scene, Prather said they made an interior attack and began looking for anyone that may have still been in the building.
“There was heavy smoke coming from all sides of the structure,” he said.
The fire had spread from the living area to the attic, Prather said, and had gained strength.
“The fire really spread progressively up in that attic, plus the house being an older house, we felt like that may have been some of the reason why it was burning so violently up there,” he said.
The house will not be livable for a while, Prather said. Walker said that she and Thompson will move into the house next door, which was owned by her mother.
