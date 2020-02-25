Marquavious Tirrell Howard is on trial this week for the 2016 murder of a taxi-cab driver.
Howard is accused of the murder of William Foreman, known as Jug to family and friends. The 67-years-old was found lying on the side of the road at the intersection of Lee Road 401 and Lee Road 170 on Aug. 31, 2016.
Opening statements were delivered Tuesday morning in Judge Jacob Walker’s courtroom for Howard's second trial in the case; however, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said he would not comment during the trial.
Howard was put on trial in September 2019, and a mistrial was declared three days in after a witness made an unsolicited comment.
Background
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Lee Road 401 and Lee Road 170 on Aug. 31 about 6:30 a.m., according to records.
They found Foreman’s body and 9 m.m. Luger pistol casings. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris declared Foreman dead about 9 a.m., though said he had likely been dead for close to 12 hours.
The previous evening, the Columbus Police Department received a call of a burning vehicle at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Old Cassette Road in Columbus. The vehicle was later identified as Foreman’s taxi, according to records.
Howard and a second suspect, Martez Anthony Simmons, were originally arrested in the case in September 2016.
Lee County District Judge Steven Speakman said the two suspects should be held without bond during a preliminary hearing in October 2016.
Lee County Sheriff’s Investigator Jennifer Bosler testified during the 2016 hearing that Simmons had seen Foreman at a Burger King on Aug. 30, the night Foreman was murdered.
Both men were arrested formally in April 2017 with the addition of capital murder charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.