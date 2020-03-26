Police lights

A Smiths Station man is dead following a Wednesday night car crash on Interstate 85.

Jerry Dozier, 51, was killed Wednesday when the 2005 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway and overturned, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Michael Carswell said.

​The crash occurred on I-85 near mile maker 69, about 5 miles north of Opelika, at 8:39 p.m.

Dozier was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, Carswell said.

The crash remains under investigation.

