The investigation into the crash that killed a Central-Phenix City High School senior in August is complete, and the report was forwarded to the State of Alabama Attorney General’s Office for review, Phenix City police announced Thursday.
Christopher Rogers, 17, was severely injured on Aug. 9 when his vehicle collided with a Phenix City School District bus near the Misty Forrest Subdivision. Rogers later died from his injuries.
The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 on Highway 165 and Misty Forrest Drive. A 2012 Fore Focus, driven by Rogers, was traveling south on Highway 165 when a school bus pulled onto Highway 165 from Misty Forrest Drive, police said.
The vehicles collided in the intersection, and both sustained major damage.
Rogers, the driver of the Ford Focus, was extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to Piedmont Regional Hospital for treatment, said police.
Rogers died on Aug. 13 from blunt force trauma he sustained in the crash, according to previous reports.
Rogers’ passenger was treated and released. There were no injuries reported on the school bus; however, all school bus passengers were transported and checked by the ER staff as a precaution, according to previous reports.
A complete investigation into the crash was conducted and completed by the Phenix City Police Department along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State of Alabama Attorney General’s Office, said police.
The information in the accident report was then forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for review.
About Rogers
Rogers was the senior class president, a member of the eSports team and Beta Club at Central-Phenix City, the Central High School student section tweeted in August.
“His academic achievement ranked among the best of his class,” the tweet read. “Chris was a beloved member of the Red Devil Family and will be greatly missed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.