Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shocked when they discovered two wooden cages at a Smiths Station residence during a child welfare check, said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.
“Well, as anyone would imagine, they were a little stunned that anyone would engage in this type of activity,” Jones told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Grandmother Pamela Deloris Bond, 66; grandfather James H. Bond, 69; and mother Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, were arrested Wednesday on several warrants for child abuse and reckless endangerment by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators and Lee County Department of Human Resources personnel did a welfare check at a residence in the 5000 block of Lee Road 246. They found four children, ages 3, 4, 10 and 11, and two wooden cages with hasps and locks on them.
Evidence revealed that the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions, said authorities.
“These deputies see a lot of things that a lot of us would find astonishing,” he said. “And they deal with it on a constant basis.”
A fifth child, age 8 months, also was found by investigators to live at the Smiths Station residence; however, the child was not present at the time of contact.
“It is early on,” Jones said about the investigation. “We’re still trying to extract additional details about, like for instance, how long this may have been occurring. If there was specific reason that these children were being kept in this manner. All of those things are open for investigation at this point.”
The three suspects were taken to the Lee County Jail, where they remained as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
The children are in the care of the county’s Department of Human Resources, authorities said.
Pamela Bond is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of child less than 6 years of age, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence. She is being held on a $123,000 bond.
James Bond is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $122,000 bond.
Mann is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment. She is being held on a $122,000 bond.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the case call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888- 522-7847.
