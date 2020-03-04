A Lee County jury convicted Cherith Shoemaker with Chemical Endangerment of a Child Causing Death on Wednesday.
Shoemaker, an Auburn resident, gave birth to her child, who had 5 times the meth in its system that Shoemaker did, said Brandon Hughes, Lee County District Attorney.
She was arrested on January 16, 2020.
The case was prosecuted by Lee County Assistant District Attorneys Garrett Saucer and Cathey Beradi. Shoemaker was represented by appointed attorney Margaret Brown.
There has not been a case like this previously in Lee County, Hughes said, and one of the first convictions for the state.
“The defendant gave birth to the child in a bathtub, wrapped the baby in a towel, and tossed him in the corner, and scrubbed the crime scene clean,” Hughes said. “Due to the fantastic investigative work by the Auburn Police Division and the prosecution of the case by ADAs Garrett Saucer and Cathey Berardi, the jury took less than an hour to convict the defendant.”
Shoemaker continued using meth until the birth, Hughes said.
“This was not an easy case because of the defendant's efforts to hide the crime and the fact it was a crime never before prosecuted here, but due to the efforts of all involved, the result is justice for this baby and a drug addled baby killer off the streets,” he said. “We take on difficult cases in this office because it is the right thing to do: seeking justice for those who can't defend themselves.”
