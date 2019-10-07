The male juvenile who was shot in the head Friday night in Phenix City has since died from his injuries.
The boy died at 7:12 a.m. Sunday as a result of the injuries from a shooting incident on Tupelo Drive, Phenix City police said.
The suspect in the case is a juvenile and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
The shooting was reported at 4503 Tupelo Drive at about 5 p.m. Friday.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Regional hospital for treatment.
The juvenile was then transported to the Children’s Hospital in Atlanta, police said Friday night.
The body of the victim will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
