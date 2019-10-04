A male juvenile is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head Friday evening in Phenix City.
A shooting was reported at 4503 Tupelo Drive at about 5 p.m. Friday. Responding authorities discovered that a male juvenile was shot, Phenix City police said.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Regional hospital for treatment.
The juvenile will be prepped and transported to the Children’s Hospital in Atlanta for further treatment, police said Friday night.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
