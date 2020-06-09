An Opelika teen is facing a litany of charges after an incident was recorded by offenders and broadcast via Facebook Live, police say.
Deyalo Wilson, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and third-degree assault, Opelika police said Tuesday.
Wilson was booked into the Lee County Jail.
Wilson’s charges stem from an incident reported in May when police say the victim was kidnapped, robbed and taken to a residence on 16th Street in Opelika, where he was assaulted by numerous people.
