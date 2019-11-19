The primary suspect in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard is set to make his second court appearance Wednesday morning.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, has his preliminary hearing in Lee County Judge Russell Bush’s courtroom at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to court records.
Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection to the Southern Union State Community College student’s disappearance.
Yazeed made his initial court appearance on Nov. 8; however, the media was unable to attend the hearing.
During a preliminary hearing, the state prosecutor must show that enough evidence exists to charge the defendant. The judge will then decide if there is probable cause to believe the crime was committed by the defendant.
If probable cause is found, the defendant’s case will be forwarded to a grand jury. If probable cause is not found, the judge will dismiss the charges.
Other motions
Several other motions will also be heard during Yazeed’s preliminary hearing for bond reconsideration and DNA samples.
Yazeed’s court-appointed attorney, Elijah Beaver, filed a motion for Yazeed’s bond to be reconsidered in court last week. He has been held at the Lee County Jail without bail since his Nov. 8 arrest in connection with the case.
Beaver’s motion for bond reconsideration cited death threats.
Yazeed “has received death threats from other inmates within the Lee County Jail, and thus has been moved to solitary confinement for his own security,” the motion reads.
However, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said Yazeed has not substantiated that claim.
“He asserts he needs to be transferred to Montgomery because he is being threatened in the Lee County Jail yet has offered no evidence in support thereof,” Hughes stated in a written response to the defense motion.
Lee County Judge Russell Bush approved a motion filed by Hughes during the weekend to hold Yazeed without bond, citing his extensive history of violent criminal offenses, according to court documents.
If Yazeed were to make bond in this case, he would then return to jail in Montgomery County, where his bond has been revoked, according to the motion.
Lee County Assistant District Attorney Garrett Saucer also filed a motion Monday morning on behalf of the State of Alabama requesting collection of Yazeed’s DNA, according to court records.
The State is says receiving Yazeed’s “DNA profile is necessary for a full and complete investigation of this matter,” the motion reads.
Bush is hearing both the bond reconsideration and DNA collection motion during the preliminary hearing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.