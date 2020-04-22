A Lanett man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a weekend shooting.
Lanett police responded Saturday to a scene where a Valley man had been shot. They arrived at the 1700 block of East 3rd Court to find the victim, Travis Dwight Smith, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.
The suspect, Tymichael Antonio Mitchell of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempted murder Wednesday and is currently being held in the Chambers County Jail, authorities said.
According to the jail's website, Mitchell was held of charges of attempted murder, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, with total bail set at $25,000.
Smith was hospitalized after the incident, but no further details were available.
