Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 4 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.5 FEET...AND RISING. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * FORECAST TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 28 FEET BY TONIGHT THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW MORNING. * AT 28 FEET...MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&