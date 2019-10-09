A Lanett man is facing attempted murder charged after another man suffered numerous gunshot wounds.
Richard Lee Hugley, 45, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with attempted murder, Lanett police said in a Wednesday morning news release.
At the time of the incident Hugley was out on bond for a similar charge, Capt. Richard Casner, patrol commander with the Lanett Police Department, told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Lanett police officers responded to the area of Southeast 14th Street at about 6:57 p.m. Tuesday in reference to shots fired and a single gunshot victim.
When officers arrived they discovered a 33-year-old male suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.
The victim was flown to Columbus, Georgia, for treatment.
The investigation into the incident led to the arrest and charges of Hugley, who is being held at the Chambers County Jail without bond.
Police ask that anyone with information in reference to the case to call the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146.
Prior arrest
Hugley, also known as 240, was previously arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a Lanett shooting in May, according to previous reports.
At about 3:45 p.m. on May 16, Lanett police responded to 1221 E. Third Ave. in reference to a shooting.
Officers located the victim, who was identified as Dustin Short, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso.
Short was airlifted to Columbus for medical treatment and has since been released, reports said.
Witness information given at the scene quickly led police to develop Hugley as the primary person of interest.
A warrant for attempted murder was obtained on May 17 by investigators from the Lanett Police Department.
“Information obtained during the investigation revealed that Hugley was hiding at a residence in Valley,” a May release from Lanett police reads.
Hugley was then taken into custody with the assistance of surrounding agencies and later freed on bond.
