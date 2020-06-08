A Lanett man is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a June 5 shooting at a party.

Terriell Woodson, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and was booked into the Chambers County Detention Facility, Lanett police said Monday.

Lanett police received a call in reference to a shooting in the 200 block of South Second Avenue on June 5. Officers located Christopher Calloway, of Valley, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived, police said.

Calloway was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Investigators determined that Woodson was responsible for the shooting at a party. Warrants for Woodson’s arrest were obtained and he was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146.

