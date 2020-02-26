Two people were arrested early Wednesday after leading Lanett police on a chase through town.
The Lanett Police Department issued a press release stating that a yellow sedan sped through the Shawmutt community just after midnight after failing to slow down at railroad tracks crossing 17th Avenue Southwest. Police said the vehicle continued on through the Huguley area, evading spike strips and almost hitting other officers.
Continuing to Lee Road 390, the offender lost control of his car and crashed, according to police. Both the drive and their passenger attempted to run from the scene.
The passenger, Jamilah LaShae Burley, was caught, taken into custody and charged with attempting to elude, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, Eddie Lee Webb, was caught after being chased into the woods. Webb has been charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and resisting arrest, added police.
