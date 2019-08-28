A Lanett woman pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to assisting in the filing of false federal income tax returns.
Gladys Rosalynn McCauley, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false federal income tax returns, according to a statement Tuesday from U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr.’s Office.
She is facing up to six years in prison along with monetary fees. She also will be ordered to never prepare income tax returns for others again, according to the statement.
McCauley owned an income tax preparation business in Lanett called Roz House of Tax. The business “collected fees out of the tax refunds McCauley claimed for those customers,” reads the release.
McCauley knowingly placed false items in her customers’ income tax returns in order to inflate the refunds, the statement said.
The fraudulent activity was documented as early as January 2015 and continued through May 2017, according to the indictment.
“In one example from March 2016, McCauley falsely claimed that customers were entitled to education tax credits and child tax credits – even though she knew the customers were entitled to no such credits,” reads the release.
McCauley’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26.
The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Ross prosecuted the case.