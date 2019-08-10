A Fort Mitchell man is dead after police discovered him with multiple gunshot wounds Friday night.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around 7:42 p.m. Friday in reference to someone being shot in the 500 block of Lee Road 315 in Phenix City, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said Saturday.
Police and EMS found Demetrius Darrell Bradford Jr., 20, sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was parked in the yard of an unoccupied home. He appeared to have been shot multiple times, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon.
Efforts to revive the victim were unsuccessful. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced the victim dead at the scene, said the office.
The victim’s body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.
It is not known as to what happened leading up to the incident or how many were involved, said the coroner’s office.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Corner’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.