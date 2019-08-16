The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 9 homicide.
The office released a composite sketch Friday of an individual, stating he is wanted for questioning in the homicide of Demetrius Darrell Bradford Jr., 20, of Fort Mitchell.
Bradford was discovered with multiple gunshot injuries in his vehicle at an unoccupied home on Lee Road 315 in Phenix City.
Police ask that anyone who knows the identity of the person depicted in the sketch to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.