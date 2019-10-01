The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a theft investigation.
A business located in the 600 block of Lee Road 621 in Opelika reported a theft of about $700 worth of property at about 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 20, said police.
Police ask if anyone knows the identity of the individuals to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651. Callers may remain anonymous.
