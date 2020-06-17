Opelika police need help finding who is behind a series of prank calls that are tying up critical phone lines and busy dispatchers.
The calls – numbering in the hundreds at all hours of day and night – came in on telephone lines dedicated for these providers to receive information on emergency calls for service.
“The caller not only has long, rambling conversations, but he has been tying other agencies from throughout the country into the calls with local dispatchers, thus effecting the service these other police departments, hospitals and ambulance services provide for their communities,” said Capt. Shane Healey.
The suspect is using sophisticated spoofing apps and programs to conceal his identity and location. Investigators need the public’s help to identify this caller.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect’s voice is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.