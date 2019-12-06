A death investigation is under way in Valley after a teenager was found unresponsive inside a vehicle Friday morning.
Valley police and East Alabama Fire EMS were called to the parking lot of Little Caesars Pizza, located in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue, at about 9 a.m. Friday, police said.
First responders found an 18-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive when they arrived on the scene. Life-save procedures were done and the teen was taken to East Alabama Medical Center – Lanier Hospital, said police.
Despite their efforts, the teen was not revived and was pronounced dead.
The body of the teen is being taken to the medical examiner’s Office on Monday for an autopsy. Police are not releasing the name of the teen until next of kin are notified.
Valley Police Department detectives are investigating the incident. The cause of the death is currently unknown, police said.
Police say there was nothing in the vehicle or on the teen that would indicate foul play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.