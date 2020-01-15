A man is facing several charges after he was caught on video surveillance defecating near the entrance of a Phenix City golf pro shop.

Garth Allen Brown was arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants for third-degree trespassing and public lewdness, the Phenix City Police Department said Wednesday.

Brown was seen on video surveillance at Lakewood Golf Course on Jan. 4 at about 9:30 p.m. The golf course was closed at the time Brown was seen on the video, said police.

The video showed Brown defecating next to the entrance to the pro shop at the golf course, added police.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments